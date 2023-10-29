Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 85,421 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 154.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,421 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,801 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

