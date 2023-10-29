Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.17. 4,610,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $433.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.35. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.