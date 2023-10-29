Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,209 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.22. 7,191,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,432. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

