Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IYW stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. 729,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,586. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.