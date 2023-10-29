Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,030 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $308.60 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $343.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.83.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

