Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,934 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. 4,912,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.