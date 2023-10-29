Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1,710.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

VHT traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

