Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $11.61 on Friday, hitting $838.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.36 and a twelve month high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $856.49 and a 200-day moving average of $808.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.