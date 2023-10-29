Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,650,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,776. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.