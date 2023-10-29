Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $24.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. 699,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,944. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

