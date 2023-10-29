Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $27.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.31. The stock had a trading volume of 63,476,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,856,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.21. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

