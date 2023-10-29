Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,778. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

