Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 132.77%.

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

