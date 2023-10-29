Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.72. 2,427,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.42. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

