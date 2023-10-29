Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 1,880,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,181. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

