Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,805 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,065,720,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.38. 544,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,997. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

