Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $159.62. 5,078,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day moving average of $181.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

