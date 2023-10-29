Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 514,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. 8,933,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.