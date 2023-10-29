Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.2% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $65,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.16. 2,317,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.