Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 640,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 60,699 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 533,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,924,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,201,464. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

