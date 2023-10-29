Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,744,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,644. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $145.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

