Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. 228,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,463. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
