Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.24 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $250.70. 948,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.03 and its 200 day moving average is $270.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

