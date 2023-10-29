Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,134 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after buying an additional 202,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. 5,327,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average of $168.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

