Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,614 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,626,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,748,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $238.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,422 shares of company stock valued at $21,291,662. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

