Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 51.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 62.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 380,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

