Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1,126.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,265 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,499,629,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. 1,573,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,858. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.