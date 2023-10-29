Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,838 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,817,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.