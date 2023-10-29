Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 181.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,005 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 600,070 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

