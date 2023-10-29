Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,209 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,209 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. 634,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,604. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

