Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 69,961 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $131.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average of $140.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

