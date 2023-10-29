Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $46.40. 12,207,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,938,910. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

