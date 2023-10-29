Appleton Group LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $82.09 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.30.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 64.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

