Appleton Group LLC Invests $257,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 3.4 %

PFE stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

