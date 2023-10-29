Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

