ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.06

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.06 and traded as high as C$22.17. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$22.00, with a volume of 1,388,679 shares traded.

ARX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. Research analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.4656918 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

