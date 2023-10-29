Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 12,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,910,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

ARQT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 3,207,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,088. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 2,837.94%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.