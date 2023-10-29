Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Up 9.7% in October

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 22,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,778,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,112. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $760.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,993 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

