Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Emfo LLC’s Largest Position

Emfo LLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 7.9% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $894,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 341.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 44.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 36,617 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

