Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

ARCC stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1,793.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,532 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 68.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after purchasing an additional 571,583 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

