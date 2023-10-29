Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,721. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.17.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

About Ares Strategic Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the identifying and mining of fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.