Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Up 32.7% in October

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
ARBKL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 3,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,099. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.28%.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.