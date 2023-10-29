Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Up 32.7% in October

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

ARBKL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 3,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,099. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.28%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

