Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 3.8 %

Ark Restaurants stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $188,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

