Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. 252 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPS. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,768,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $866,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

About Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.