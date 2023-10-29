Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,300 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 802,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,913.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASBRF stock remained flat at $34.61 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. Asahi Group has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $41.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Asahi Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

