Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $28,894,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 479,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,410. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 500.93% and a negative return on equity of 257.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.