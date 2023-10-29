Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

AOTVF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 197,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

