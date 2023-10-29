Asio Capital LLC Acquires 2,349 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after buying an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after buying an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after buying an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

