Asio Capital LLC Acquires 3,138 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

