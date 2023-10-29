Asio Capital LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $397.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.07 and its 200 day moving average is $397.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.